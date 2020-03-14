BOScoin (BOS) Price Reaches $0.0019

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin. BOScoin has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $78,507.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded down 39.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00081819 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 55.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

