Boston Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,496 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.89 and a 1 year high of $46.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.72.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

