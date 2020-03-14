Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 12,223 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,223 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 91,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,330,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,457,000 after buying an additional 258,402 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Guggenheim cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,706 shares of company stock valued at $4,757,461 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $70.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.99. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.08 and a 200-day moving average of $65.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

