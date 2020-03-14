Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,591 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

CL opened at $69.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $63.20 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day moving average is $70.45.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 60.78%.

In related news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $75,828.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,665.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,586 shares in the company, valued at $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,357 shares of company stock worth $20,812,533. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

