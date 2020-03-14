Bowie Capital Management LLC Has $8.84 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bowie Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.4% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in PepsiCo by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,167,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.42.

PepsiCo stock opened at $127.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.59 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.49.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.