Bowie Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bowie Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 3.9% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $14,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $415,999.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $149,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 593,753 shares of company stock worth $27,505,788. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day moving average is $43.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

