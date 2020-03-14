Bowie Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for 4.9% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $17,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCO opened at $213.07 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $173.14 and a 52 week high of $287.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.74.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,707 shares of company stock worth $6,521,471. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Moody’s from to in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.18.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

