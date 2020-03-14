Bowie Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,200 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Diageo comprises 2.8% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $10,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Diageo by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

DEO stock opened at $127.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $118.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.39 and a 200-day moving average of $162.11.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.4355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

