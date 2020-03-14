Bowie Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 375.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 1.4% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,251,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,947,183,000 after acquiring an additional 88,399 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Intuit by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 2,743,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,500,000 after buying an additional 214,021 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,888,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,778,000 after buying an additional 76,600 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,166,000 after buying an additional 264,527 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Intuit by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,406,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,480,000 after buying an additional 1,008,788 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $261.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $235.00 and a one year high of $306.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.74.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

