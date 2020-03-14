Bowie Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Unilever comprises approximately 4.0% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $14,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NYSE UL opened at $49.97 on Friday. Unilever N.V. has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $64.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.59%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.