Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.63. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JCI. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $877,035.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,151,058.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

