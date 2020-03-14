Brandes Investment Partners LP Increases Stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,561 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in FOX by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,379,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,022,000 after buying an additional 656,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FOX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,383,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,744,000 after buying an additional 249,452 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,452,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,268,000 after buying an additional 219,900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,867,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in FOX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,294,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,103,000 after buying an additional 47,397 shares in the last quarter. 24.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered FOX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Shares of FOX opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion and a PE ratio of 8.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.96. Fox Corp has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $41.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

