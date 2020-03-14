Brandes Investment Partners LP Makes New Investment in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.07% of Ingredion at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

INGR opened at $73.15 on Friday. Ingredion Inc has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $99.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.13. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $248,192.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,781 shares of company stock worth $248,380 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price target on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.40.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.