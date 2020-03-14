Brandes Investment Partners LP Purchases 24,877 Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,877 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.21% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,941.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $65.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.28. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $109.42.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $147.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TARO. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

