Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 3,768 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,104 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $50.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $69.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

