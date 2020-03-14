Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 6,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $228,251.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDGE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Bridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BDGE opened at $22.61 on Friday. Bridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $448.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $44.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

