BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 18,626 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,626 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in TransUnion by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 287.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $75.04 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.60 and a 200 day moving average of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.58.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 37,948 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $3,092,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,475,887. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $1,168,561.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,676,728.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,314 shares of company stock valued at $9,112,944. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

