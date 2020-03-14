BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 1,956 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Kellogg by 304.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Kellogg by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,725,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 16,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $6,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $27,220,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $63.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $71.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on K. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

