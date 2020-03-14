BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 24,525 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,525 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 75.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.43.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $63.29 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

