BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 45,836 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 64.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,836 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGM. FMR LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 652.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,597,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,387 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 578.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,071,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,279 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 258.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 967,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,196,000 after acquiring an additional 697,579 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at about $17,645,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 722.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 529,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,608,000 after acquiring an additional 465,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $9,746,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MGM opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $34.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.87.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from to in a research note on Friday. Argus lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

