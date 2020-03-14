BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Position in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,653 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Colliers International Group worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 113,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIGI stock opened at $68.57 on Friday. Colliers International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $60.28 and a 52-week high of $92.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $928.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

