BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 13,098 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 311,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,851,000 after purchasing an additional 176,096 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 42,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 22,380 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $109.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $102.29 and a 52-week high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

