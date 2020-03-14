BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 4,578 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter worth $366,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter worth $382,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter worth $266,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total value of $75,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 936 shares in the company, valued at $351,664.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,150 shares of company stock worth $405,542. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Teleflex from to in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $378.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.64.

NYSE:TFX opened at $318.42 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $271.56 and a twelve month high of $398.65. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.01 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

