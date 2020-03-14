BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Markel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,790,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total transaction of $457,876.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,220.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 250 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,137.01, for a total transaction of $284,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,361,003.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 900 shares of company stock worth $1,025,526 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,174.00.

MKL opened at $1,046.61 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $936.82 and a 12-month high of $1,347.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,236.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,171.77.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $29.19. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 40.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

