BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.58 Million Position in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 758,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,862 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Alamos Gold worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 77,212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,188,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after buying an additional 41,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 6,874.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,790,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 1,765,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGI shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.11.

NYSE:AGI opened at $3.89 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

