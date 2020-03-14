BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.70 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,385 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 9.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 200,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,922,000 after buying an additional 16,568 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom stock opened at $244.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 225.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.61. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.44 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.76 and a 200-day moving average of $207.84.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 8,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $2,161,196.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Moy sold 362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.10, for a total transaction of $100,672.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,570 shares of company stock valued at $25,992,634 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. BidaskClub raised shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.95.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

