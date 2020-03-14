BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.74 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Republic Services by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after acquiring an additional 44,374 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 92,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $84.98 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.13 and a 12 month high of $100.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.74 and a 200-day moving average of $90.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $414,598.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $183,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,311.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,724 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.