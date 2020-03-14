BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Holdings in Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,279 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.13% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBU. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,783,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,614,000 after acquiring an additional 103,026 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,039,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,915,000 after acquiring an additional 33,869 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 558,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,066,000 after acquiring an additional 18,648 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $16,530,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBU opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Brookfield Business Partners LP has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $46.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($2.67). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners LP will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

