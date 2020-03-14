BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 34,185 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 218.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $39.30 on Friday. D. R. Horton Inc has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 16.32%.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $459,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,110 shares of company stock worth $788,887 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

