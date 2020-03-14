BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New $3.68 Million Investment in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.06% of IAA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in IAA by 444.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 70,600 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,527,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 810.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000.

IAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

NYSE:IAA opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.56. IAA has a 1-year low of $32.67 and a 1-year high of $51.74.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

