BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 108,502 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,633 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,502 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.17% of First Majestic Silver worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $6.40 to $7.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.47.

Shares of AG stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.