BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 6,478 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John Farias sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total value of $259,957.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,811.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total value of $810,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,046.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,284 shares of company stock worth $8,021,837 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESS. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.64.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $275.73 on Friday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $250.24 and a 52-week high of $334.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $2.0775 dividend. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

