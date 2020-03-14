BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,479 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at $337,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at $259,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 8.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 595,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,568,000 after purchasing an additional 48,486 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

FRC opened at $96.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $122.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.79.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

