BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,138 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 617.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Incyte by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,365.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $631,825 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.65.

Incyte stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $67.93 and a 12 month high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

