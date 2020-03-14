BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 412,373 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,122 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 412,373 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $355,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 95.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 32.1% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 27,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 22.7% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. Regions Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.