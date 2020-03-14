BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 71,750 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,018 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 71,750 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Lennar by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 43,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Lennar by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Lennar by 5.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Lennar by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 11,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEN. Bank of America lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

LEN opened at $45.68 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $71.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,495,535.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $625,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,102.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock worth $23,840,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

