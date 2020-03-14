Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,827 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $22,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.86, for a total value of $18,303,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 367,292 shares of company stock worth $112,851,413. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $234.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $298.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $93.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $216.32 and a twelve month high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.91.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.