Broadmark Realty Capital’s (BRMK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BRMK. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of BRMK opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 35.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $12.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.