Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR opened at $103.68 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.46 and a 1-year high of $136.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The company had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $1,529,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,360.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $773,458.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,067. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BR. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

