Brokerages Expect Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.12). Anaplan reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.17 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLAN shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Anaplan from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, FBN Securities reduced their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.37.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.07 and a 200 day moving average of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 1.42. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $63.71.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,806 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $1,127,499.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 3,758 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $137,768.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,866 shares in the company, valued at $46,150,027.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 325,411 shares of company stock worth $15,431,106. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

