Brokerages Expect Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10,000.00

Brokerages expect Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) to report sales of $10,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bellus Health’s earnings. Bellus Health also posted sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellus Health will report full-year sales of $30,000.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $30,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bellus Health.

BLU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bellus Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellus Health in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bellus Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of BLU opened at $8.30 on Friday. Bellus Health has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $10.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Bellus Health during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bellus Health during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellus Health during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bellus Health during the third quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bellus Health by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 44,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Bellus Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

