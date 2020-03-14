Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRKL shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $11.61 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million. On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

In other news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $373,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2,093.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.