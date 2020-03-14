BT Group (LON:BT) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 1.00

Press coverage about BT Group (LON:BT) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BT Group earned a coverage optimism score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected BT Group’s score:

BT Group has a one year low of GBX 15.79 ($0.21) and a one year high of GBX 21.16 ($0.28).

About BT Group

BT Group plc is a communications services company. The Company is engaged in selling fixed-voice services, broadband, mobile and television products and services, as well as managed networked information technology (IT) solutions and cyber security protection. Its segments include Consumer, which provides fixed-voice, broadband, TV and mobile services; EE, which is a mobile network operator in the United Kingdom and provides mobile and fixed communications services to consumers; Business and Public Sector, which provides communications and IT services to businesses and the public sector in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland (RoI) ;Global Services, which provides managed networked IT services to corporate customers; Wholesale and Ventures, which provides fixed and mobile services to communications providers (CPs); and Openreach, which provides copper and fiber connections between its exchanges and homes and businesses.

