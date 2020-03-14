BT Group (NYSE:BT) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about BT Group (NYSE:BT) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BT Group earned a news sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

BT has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of BT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. BT Group has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

