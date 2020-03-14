BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BT Group earned a daily sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTGOF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,888. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96. BT Group has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $3.96.

Get BT Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTGOF. UBS Group cut shares of BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. HSBC cut shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, and Openreach. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.