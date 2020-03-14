BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Buys 9,491 Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 336.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares during the period. WellCare Health Plans makes up 0.7% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WCG. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in WellCare Health Plans by 854.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 381,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,041,000 after purchasing an additional 341,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 401.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,654,000 after acquiring an additional 292,437 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,752,000 after acquiring an additional 282,854 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 332,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,841,000 after acquiring an additional 176,631 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC increased its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 751,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,056,000 after acquiring an additional 155,507 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WCG opened at $349.92 on Friday. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.56 and a 1 year high of $350.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $349.92 and its 200 day moving average is $311.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WCG shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. WellCare Health Plans presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

