BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Buys New Position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 121,521 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Itau Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Itau Unibanco by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc increased its position in Itau Unibanco by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 14,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in Itau Unibanco by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.0032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on ITUB shares. ValuEngine lowered Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itau Unibanco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

