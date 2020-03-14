BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Invests $3.42 Million in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,000. Ra Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.6% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Ra Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARX opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.33. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $47.55.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $107,577.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,296.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $497,435.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,060.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,760 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,287. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

