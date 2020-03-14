BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Invests $7.34 Million in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 214,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,000. PagSeguro Digital accounts for approximately 1.2% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of PagSeguro Digital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,000,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,930,000 after purchasing an additional 114,950 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,113.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 215,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after buying an additional 198,095 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth $323,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth $37,151,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth $1,284,000. Institutional investors own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $53.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average is $37.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from to in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

