BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 54.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $65.32 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.58 and a 200-day moving average of $113.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from to in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.58.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.